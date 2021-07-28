RV crash kills one, injures another

RIDGEFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured following a wreck on Interstate 77 in Chester County, S.C.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say the wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 66 heading south and involved a 2005 Aura RV.

The vehicle was heading south when it ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a tree and overturned.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing seatbelts. Both were ejected. The driver died from their injuries and the passenger was taken to an area hospital.

