Police: Naked driver crashes into building at Salisbury business

The accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday on W. Innes St.
The accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday on W. Innes St.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a driver crashed a car into a business on W. Innes Street on Wednesday morning. The incident happened at around 5:00 a.m.

Police say a person driving a passenger car ran off W. Innes and into the Sonic parking lot. The car was swerving out of control as it went through the Sonic lot, then through the lot of a storage building business. The car struck at least one pole before crashing into steel girders and the Carpet Queen store.

Police say the driver, who was reportedly not wearing any clothes, got out of the car and sat down, then ran across W. Innes into the parking lot of Pro Med and Sherwin Williams before stopping to be treated by Rowan County EMS.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital. No additional information was released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

