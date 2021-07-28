Masks optional for Watauga Co. students

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - This article has 102 words with a read time of approximately 30 seconds.

Watauga County parents will now be able to decide for themselves whether or not to send their children to school with masks.

The county’s board of education voted Monday night to make masks optional for K-12 students. The vote went through narrowly at 3-2.

Volunteers and visitors will also follow the same regulations, but they’re encouraged to wear masks if unvaccinated.

School employees will still have to wear masks inside school facilities and school-owned vehicles. An exception could be made for those who provide documentation of their vaccine status or have another qualifying exemption.

No mask mandate will apply to anyone outside.

