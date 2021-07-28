TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say two people were found dead after a house fire in Iredell County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened on Loram Drive near Troutman.

“I said ‘Oh my God, there’s a house on fire’ and we walked over there and saw the whole house caught on fire,” said neighbor Angel Granados. “We’re just heartbroken. It’s very sad, whatever happened in that house last night.”

‘This is very shocking’: At least two people dead in house fire in Iredell County (WBTV)

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. A neighbor said that he came home around 8 p.m. and didn’t notice anything unusual, but that at around 9 p.m. he noticed a bright glow coming from the house across the street.

When firefighters responded, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“The flames were so high, as high of the trees over there,” neighbor Pam Hamlett said. “It’s horrible. I’ve never seen a house burn that fast.”

At least two dead in house fire on Loram Drive in Troutman. Lots of investigators on scene. Trying to get details. pic.twitter.com/9yl1RHRgg4 — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) July 28, 2021

Both the fire and deaths are being treated as suspicious and the investigation is still ongoing, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

According to fire officials, the search of the fire scene is still active and expected to continue for many hours. The cause of death or identities have not been determined nor has the cause of the fire at this point.

On Wednesday the street was crowded with investigators from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office, and local fire departments.

A neighbor said that a family of four lived in the home.

According to investigators, based on interviews and initial information received, detectives determined that three other people were last known to be in the home at the time of the fire.

“I wouldn’t even think anything was going on in their home,” Hamlett said. “Not at all. None. Because I’ve always seen them all together. They have the boat. I always saw them outside, doing yard work, the father was walking all the time. This is very shocking.”

Information was gathered indicating that in the hours before the fire the family had been involved in a domestic situation that prompted the one son to leave. Deputies went to speak with that son at his grandmother’s house in Mooresville.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.