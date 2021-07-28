Kannapolis will host two concerts over the next two weekends

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will continue its Discover Fun in Kannapolis Summer Concert and Movie Series with two concerts over the next two weekends. Plain White T’s  will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Village Park. Jo Dee Messina will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 at Village Park. Both events are free to the public.

The City will provide a free shuttle to Village Park during both concerts. The shuttle will operate from 5-10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn on the public shuttle due to federal mandates. For more information on where to park and shuttle stop locations, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the concerts. No pets or smoking please.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-10 precautions. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Village Park is located at 700 West C Street. For a complete schedule of the Summer Concert and Movie Series, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.

