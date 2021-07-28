NC DHHS Flu
Housing prices continuing to increase in Rowan County

Rowan County's median price over 202 sales jumped 22.4% from a year ago
The mean sale price in Rowan County grew by 15.2%, up to $241,673, still representing...
The mean sale price in Rowan County grew by 15.2%, up to $241,673, still representing significant savings from the $406,176 average price across the Charlotte region.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Canopy Realtor Association released its June 2021 Housing Market Statistics, which showed continued growth in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan Economic Development Commission, Rowan County’s median price over 202 sales jumped up to $226,500 last month, a 22.4% increase from a year ago. The average Charlotte region home experienced an 18.4% increase from 2020.

The mean sale price in Rowan County grew by 15.2%, up to $241,673, still representing significant savings from the $406,176 average price across the Charlotte region.

There was also a 15.8% jump in the number of listings and 12.8% increase in the number of sales in Rowan County.

”These numbers demonstrate a continued interest in Rowan County and the Charlotte region” said Jay Garneau, Rowan EDC Marketing & Communications Manager. “These increases show a healthy economy and a population base with increased purchasing power, and we’re excited to have them placing down roots in Rowan County.”

As of the midway point of 2021, Rowan County has seen 1,223 home listings (9.6% increase), 1,062 closed sales (31.3% increase), and an average sale price of $234,731 (19.6% increase).

Homes have been on the market for an average of 22 days, selling nearly 50% faster than a year prior. Rowan County’s mean and median housing prices have increased from the previous year in each of the 22 months it has been included in the report.

