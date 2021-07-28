CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The hottest temperatures of the year are in place through Friday!

This is what we are tracking this week:

100°+ Heat Index!

Air Quality Warning tomorrow

80s next week

Today’s high reached 95 degrees.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast (WBTV)

We continue to struggle with highs in the mid to upper 90s for three more days.

Rain chances will be low, and the humidity will be high. It will feel like it is over 100 degrees tomorrow.

It could feel closer to 105 degrees by Friday! There is an Air Quality Warning in effect for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Co tomorrow. If you can limit your time outside, it would be a good idea.

We start to see some changes for the weekend. We won’t struggle with heat that is quite as oppressive. Still, we will be in the low 90s for highs. Rain chances go up a little too. There’s a 20% chance on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday.

The chance for thunderstorms stays up next week.

The good news is that the temperatures go down. After this week’s heat, we will get to spend a few days in the 80s.

Stay safe and cool!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

