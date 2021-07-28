NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia Police Department promotes first Black captain, Latino Assistant Chief

The City of Gastonia Police Department made some historic promotions within its department.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Gastonia Police Department made some historic promotions within its department.

The department announced its first Latina Assistant Police Chief and its first Female Black Captain in its department’s history.

Nancy Brogdon becomes the first Latina Assistant Police Chief in the Gastonia Police Department’s history.

Brogdon joined the GPD in 2005, was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and captain in 2020. She has served in a number of positions including patrol officer, community coordinator, grant manager and coordinator of the Gaston County Gang Initiative, and as a detective specializing in financial and electronic crimes.

Adrienne Walker becomes the first Black female to be promoted to Captain in the Gastonia Police Department’s history.

Walker joined the GPD in 2009 and was promoted to sergeant in 2014. She has served in a number of positions including patrol officer, youth detective, patrol sergeant, police training officer sergeant, and Criminal Investigations Division youth sergeant. She also serves as co-commander of the GPD Tactical/Mobile Field Force Team.

