Expect the hottest weather of the summer

First Alert Weather: Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees are forecast for the next three days
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following two very active thunderstorms days across the WBTV viewing area, we’re going to quiet down the rain risk through the end of the workweek. The front that brought the rain has pushed deep into South Carolina, and so now our focus will turn to the hottest temperatures of the summer season.

  • Hottest temps of the Summer
  • Heat Index runs 100 to 105 degrees
  • Storms chances very low

Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 90s are forecast for the next three days with heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon. While nowhere near record values - which are all well above 100 degrees - high temperatures through Friday will be the hottest in Charlotte since the flash drought/heatwave in September 2019.

As a cool front approaches from the north late on Friday, the most intense heat will back off a bit over the weekend.

A late thunderstorm may flare up Friday evening, and pop-up thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs closer to the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Rainfall chances this week
Rainfall chances this week(First Alert Weather)

By Monday and Tuesday of next week, afternoon readings may actually fall a little below normal – in the mid to upper 80s - with continued risk for scattered thunderstorms.

Hope you have a great hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

