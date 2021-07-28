Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspects involved in east Charlotte Cook Out robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the people responsible for robbing a Cook Out restaurant in east Charlotte.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9 at the Cook Out located at 5715 N. Sharon Amity Road. Surveillance video from the restaurant shows three men hanging out outside of the Cook Out prior to the robbery.

“These suspects they were outside the business around an hour before the robbery actually took place,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The detective said one of the men seen in the video is a frequent visitor at the restaurant. Johnson said he is not considered a suspect at this time, but police would like to speak with him. The other two individuals seen outside of the business are robbery suspects, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows the frequent visitor knock on the Cook Out door shortly before 5:30 a.m. As an employee opens the door, the two suspects rush into the business. One of the suspects can be seen pulling a gun from his pants as he rushes into the business.

“(It was) very dangerous. Both suspects had guns. One suspect even had a gun with an extended magazine,” said Johnson.

He said it is unclear whether the suspects had been planning to rob the business while they were waiting outside of the building.

“We’re not sure if this was a planned event. We definitely want business owners to pay attention to this incident, make sure that they clear the parking lot before they close their businesses,” said Johnson.

Surveillance footage from the Cook Out shows one of the suspects get money from the restaurant safe. Johnson said the suspects were lucky that the safe was open at the time they robbed the business.

“At that point the victims weren’t expecting a robbery to happen. They were caught off guard and it happened and the safe was still open a little bit and the suspects retrieved that money that was in there,” explained the detective.

Johnson is hoping that members of the public can help them identify the man who frequently visits the Cook Out as well as the two robbery suspects.

“Suspects like to talk and when they talk, people listen, so we want those people listening to do the right thing. Step up and call Crime Stoppers,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the Cook Out robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

