NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ends Olympics floor routine with tribute to Black Lives Matter

Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ends Olympics floor routine with tribute to Black Lives...
Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ends Olympics floor routine with tribute to Black Lives Matter(AP)
By April Siese
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Costa Rican gymnast Luciana Alvarado ended her floor routine on Sunday with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, taking a knee and tilting her head back with her fist raised towards the sky. The 18-year-old, who is the first gymnast from Costa Rica to qualify for the Olympics, told The Associated Press it was a deliberate decision.

Alvarado said she wanted to highlight equality and treating others with respect and dignity. “Because we’re all the same and we’re all beautiful and amazing,” she told the AP.

Alvarado performed the same move during training on Friday. Her routine during competition earned her a 12.166, meaning she will not move forward to the finals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently tweaked its rules about protesting ahead of this year’s games, allowing for some demonstrations to occur before competition. Alvarado likely will not face repercussions, as the move was incorporated into her routine.

Many believe that the IOC’s recent rule change still falls short, however, as it continues to bar athletes from protesting on Olympic podiums. A letter released on the eve of this year’s games called for the committee to abstain from punishing athletes who demonstrate, regardless of where and when they do so.

The letter was signed by former Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos, whose decision during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City to raise a fist while the U.S. national anthem played resulted in the two being suspended from the U.S. team and barred from the Olympic village.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers