Church makes $10,000 donation to Cabarrus County elementary school

Elevation Church Concord surprises W.M. Irvin Elementary
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County elementary school was recently gifted with a significant contribution from a local church.

W. M. Irvin Elementary School was surprised with a $10,000 donation by the Elevation Church - Concord Campus as part of the church’s Love Week celebration. WMIES Assistant Principal Jaimie Peterson received the donation and shared, “Grateful does not fully describe how we are feeling! Elevation’s generosity is truly amazing!”

Salisbury church members make donation of multicultural books to local elementary school

Peterson said the donation will go toward the purchase of food for the school’s food pantry for the 300 food bags for school families in need and toward the purchase of student incentives for Positive Behavior Interventions and Support celebrations.

Elevation Church’s Love Week is currently hosting volunteer opportunities at other CCS schools and has donated school backpacks and supplies to Rocky River Elementary School, Wolf Meadow Elementary School, and more.

To learn more and volunteer visit www.elevationoutreach.org

