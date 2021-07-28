NC DHHS Flu
Celebrity vehicle show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum

Show features replicas of famous cars and trucks

The 1969 Lincoln convertible was used by President Nixon, Vice presidents Hubert Humphrey and Spiro Agnew. It was also used by the Apollo astronauts in ticker-tape parade in New York City.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Cars featured in the movies and on TV will take their turn being in the spotlight at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer this weekend.

The Celebrity Car and Truck Show is Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. It will feature replicas of famous vehicles, including:

  • Jurassic World Tribute and the Jurassic Park Jeep – Jurassic World Movie
  • Ladder 49 – Ladder 49 Movie
  • Bumblebee Camaro – Transformers Movie
  • Adam 12 – Adam 12 Show
  • Mayberry Squad Car – Andy Griffith Show
  • Trans Am – Smokey and the Bandit
  • Pizza Planet Truck – Toy Story
  • Herbie
  • Evel Knievel Motorcycle
  • Dale Earnhardt Tribute Car
  • 1964 Amphicar – Functions as a car and a boat
  • 1969 Lincoln Convertible – Used by former President Richard Nixon
  • Dukes of Hazzard Police Car
  • Smokey and the Bandit Police Car

The event offers great photo opportunities and a chance to talk with those who have put in the hard work to create these replicas.

Visit the website to purchase tickets: https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/auto-shows/ The museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr. Spencer, NC.

