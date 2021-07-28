Celebrity vehicle show this weekend at NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Cars featured in the movies and on TV will take their turn being in the spotlight at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer this weekend.

The Celebrity Car and Truck Show is Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. It will feature replicas of famous vehicles, including:

Jurassic World Tribute and the Jurassic Park Jeep – Jurassic World Movie

Ladder 49 – Ladder 49 Movie

Bumblebee Camaro – Transformers Movie

Adam 12 – Adam 12 Show

Mayberry Squad Car – Andy Griffith Show

Trans Am – Smokey and the Bandit

Pizza Planet Truck – Toy Story

Herbie

Evel Knievel Motorcycle

Dale Earnhardt Tribute Car

1964 Amphicar – Functions as a car and a boat

1969 Lincoln Convertible – Used by former President Richard Nixon

Dukes of Hazzard Police Car

Smokey and the Bandit Police Car

The event offers great photo opportunities and a chance to talk with those who have put in the hard work to create these replicas.

Visit the website to purchase tickets: https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/auto-shows/ The museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr. Spencer, NC.

