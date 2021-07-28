‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, accused in stabbing of girlfriend, biting of girlfriend’s mother in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who is accused in the stabbing of his girlfriend and the biting of his girlfriend’s mother in Burke County.

Deputies responded to a home on Briar Drive in Valdese in reference to an assault Tuesday at 7:32 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic woman with multiple cuts to her face, arms and body being treated by Burke County EMS. Deputies say the woman’s mother suffered multiple bite injuries during the altercation.

The victim identified her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeffery Jesus Martinez, as the offender. Deputies say Martinez left the scene wearing a red t-shirt and boxers before officials arrived.

Both victims were transported to CHS Morganton for treatment.

Investigators responded and spoke with parties involved. Officials say it was determined the assault steemed from an argument between the woman and Martinez.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Martinez for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say they do not know where Martinez is, but he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Deputies are describing Martinez is described as a white/Hispanic man, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

