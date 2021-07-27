NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman killed after being struck by two cars in northeast Charlotte.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman walking along a northeast Charlotte road was killed after she was hit by two cars Monday morning.

Police say the second car fled the scene, as 24-year-old Alexis Wilkins lay dying in the road. Wilkins was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on East Mallard Creek Church Road. Officers reported seeing a Mercedes E320 stopped out of the roadway.

That driver had called 911 and alerted police after striking Wilkins in the road. Then, a second car also hit Wilkins.

The driver of that vehicle didn’t stop or alert emergency officials, police say. Police believe speed to have been a factor in the second crash.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2015-2017 red Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

Anyone with further information should contact Det. Buckley with CMPD at 704-432-2169 ext. 6.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte
Funds to benefit the 2021 Blockwork project
Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination...
Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting