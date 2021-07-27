Woman killed after being struck by two cars in northeast Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman walking along a northeast Charlotte road was killed after she was hit by two cars Monday morning.

Police say the second car fled the scene, as 24-year-old Alexis Wilkins lay dying in the road. Wilkins was pronounced dead later at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on East Mallard Creek Church Road. Officers reported seeing a Mercedes E320 stopped out of the roadway.

That driver had called 911 and alerted police after striking Wilkins in the road. Then, a second car also hit Wilkins.

The driver of that vehicle didn’t stop or alert emergency officials, police say. Police believe speed to have been a factor in the second crash.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2015-2017 red Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

Anyone with further information should contact Det. Buckley with CMPD at 704-432-2169 ext. 6.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.