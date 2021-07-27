NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s largest retailer says it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for workers through its Live Better U (LBU) education program.

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in higher education for about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.

“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Walmart Senior Vice President Lorraine Stomski.

“This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”

Previously, employees had to pay a $1 a day fee to be a part of the LBU. Starting in August, the fee will be dropped, according to Walmart.

The retailer says more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program since it started in 2018 and 8,000 have already graduated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers