Two teens killed in single-car wreck in Concord
Three other people in the car were treated for minor injuries.
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-car crash Monday evening in Concord, according to police.
Police said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Concord Parkway South.
Police believe heavy rain from a passing thunderstorm contributed to the crash. Officers said the car ran off the road, flipped onto its roof and landed in a creek near the road.
The driver, 18-year-old J’Kaiya McClendon and, and passenger, 19-year-old Brianna Phifer, died at the scene.
