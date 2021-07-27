Two jailed under $250K bond, accused of sexually exploiting child in Burke County

This story has 127 words with an estimated reading time of 38 seconds.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a child in Burke County.

Deputies say on July 23, detectives received a report from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of possible indecent liberties with a child that happened in Burke County.

Subsequent to an investigation, warrants were issued for Clint Lane and Dancy Porter for one count of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, two counts of felony indecent liberties with children and three counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say both Lane and Porter were arrested on July 24 without incident.

Both were issued a $250,000 secured bond and were placed in the Burke County Jail with a first appearance on July 26.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.