NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two jailed under $250K bond, accused of sexually exploiting child in Burke County

Both were issued a $250,000 secured bond and were placed in the Burke County Jail
Warrants were issued for Clint Lane and Dancy Porter for one count of felony statutory sexual...
Warrants were issued for Clint Lane and Dancy Porter for one count of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, two counts of felony indecent liberties with children and three counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story has 127 words with an estimated reading time of 38 seconds.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a child in Burke County.

Deputies say on July 23, detectives received a report from Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of possible indecent liberties with a child that happened in Burke County.

Subsequent to an investigation, warrants were issued for Clint Lane and Dancy Porter for one count of felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, two counts of felony indecent liberties with children and three counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies say both Lane and Porter were arrested on July 24 without incident. 

Both were issued a $250,000 secured bond and were placed in the Burke County Jail with a first appearance on July 26.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte
Funds to benefit the 2021 Blockwork project
Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination...
Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting