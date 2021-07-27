Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination Services Manager. In this role, Thibaudeau supports the operational and hospitality needs of visiting meetings and events including weddings and reunions in Cabarrus County.

“Our organization takes pride in offering remarkable service for groups,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “Welcoming Pauline will help to further enhance their experience and keep events returning to Cabarrus County year after year.”

Before joining the CVB, Thibaudeau held customer service and event management roles as Ongoing Care Specialist for ScentAir Technologies, and Event Rentals Assistant with Ribald Floral & Events.

In 2019, Thibaudeau graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. During her time at Appalachian State, she served as Tasting Room Associate during an internship with Raffaldini Vineyards & Winery and also held the position of Recreation Administrative Assistant with Chetola Resort & Spa in Blowing Rock.

