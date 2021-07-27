NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Witnesses said the two cars were going at “terrible speeds”.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A second driver has been charged for a head-on speed racing car crash that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Gaston County in June.

Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving and wanton disregard, speed competition and felony hit/run resulting in serious injury or death. Her bond is being held at this time.

Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving and wanton disregard, speed competition and felony hit/run resulting in serious injury or death.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say 6-year-old Liam Lagunas died hours after the car he was in was struck head-on by a car that lost control while racing in Gaston County.

Trooper: Child dies after car struck head-on by car racing in Gaston County

N.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. June 26 on U.S. 74 near Sparrow Springs Road.

Troopers said two cars were racing, traveling between 90 and 100 mph, when one of the cars lost control, crashed through the median and hit a car traveling the opposite direction head-on.

Witnesses said the two cars were going at “terrible speeds” when they collided, sending the first suspect’s car over the median and into the car Liam was in.

Liam was taken to the hospital where he died. His father, Santiago, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said the driver of the speeding car involved in the wreck, later identified as Donnie Ray Cobb, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Man jailed under $1M bond for head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Following his release from the hospital, troopers arrested Cobb on July 15 and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, reckless driving to endanger, driving while impaired, speed competition and second-degree murder.

WBTV briefly talked with Liam’s father who was also involved in the crash. He says he not only wants justice for his son but also for himself. Santiago Lagunas is still suffering from injuries sustained in the crash. He is currently wearing a neck brace and walking with a walker. In court today, he was wheeled in with a wheelchair. He is dealing with physical and emotional pain.

‘We were planning his birthday. We weren’t planning a funeral.’ Mother speaks about son killed in crash connected to street racing

Liam Lagunas’ funeral was held on July 8 at Flint Groves Baptist Church on East Ozark Avenue in Gastonia.

A GoFundMe page has been created to provide financial assistance to Lagunas’ family.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
German gymnasts
Germany’s female gymnasts wear full-body unitards in stand against “sexualization” of sport