Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is thrilled to be one of the 100 impact projects nationwide that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe’s centennial.

Salisbury intends to use the $100,000 award for the 2021 BlockWork project, scheduled for Saturday, October 23, on, “National Make a Difference Day.” The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission and Housing Advocacy Commission voted for the 600 and 700 blocks of S. Ellis Street in the West Square Neighborhood as the 2021 BlockWork location. S. Ellis Street was nominated for BlockWork in 2018.

BlockWork is a grass-roots program developed in 2010 by the Community Appearance Commission’s Neighborhood Leaders Alliance (NLA). The event strives to bring residents and community volunteers together to build cleaner and safer neighborhoods, one block at a time. Projects include carpentry, painting, landscaping and general clean-up in a one-block area. Long-term maintenance responsibility is assumed by block property owners, residents, and neighborhood participants. Pastor Lincoln Roth of Maranatha Bible Church nominated the City of Salisbury’s BlockWork project for the 100 Hometowns Grant.

“I’ve loved working at BlockWork, it is a great program,” said Roth. “I wasn’t sure how the project was funded each year but thought it would be nice for it to have more money. I got so much out of volunteering at BlockWork the last three years we did it, it’s just always so nice to give back to the community we love.”

“The funds we receive from this generous grant from Lowe’s Home Improvement will go a long way towards improving our Salisbury community,” said Alyssa Nelson, urban design planner and BlockWork project manager. “The BlockWork event is a great asset unique to Salisbury; it brings folks together from all over Salisbury, from many local organizations for a rewarding and fun work day. The event relies heavily on sponsors, in-kind donations, and the generosity of local businesses and volunteers. To receive recognition and funding from Lowes means we can take on larger projects than in a typical year. We are truly honored and appreciative.”

Lowe’s received more than 2,200 submissions to the 100 Hometowns program, which invited people across the country to nominate their hometown projects in need. The 100 Hometowns program will complete 100 projects across 37 states that rebuild areas reeling from natural disasters, repair critical housing, restore beloved community centers, and revive green spaces.

The 100 Hometowns projects span urban, rural and suburban communities and will benefit an array of community members, from toddlers, teens and seniors to veterans, small business owners, students, and more. Details of every 100 Hometowns project and their progress can be found at the 100 Hometowns landing page and at #100Hometowns on social media.

For more information on the 2021 Blockwork project, please visit the BlockWork website at //www.salisburync.gov/blockwork or contact blockwork@salisburync.gov. If you’re interested in volunteering, follow us on social media for event updates,

