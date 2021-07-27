Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to offer Cosmetology Instructor Training Program this Fall

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Cosmetic Arts program is offering a cosmetology instructor pathway that allows licensed cosmetologists to earn the credentials to teach their craft.

For many licensed cosmetologists, teaching is a natural next step to enhance their careers once they have gained professional experience. Former Rowan-Cabarrus student Patricia Stirewalt operated a successful business before deciding to return for the cosmetology instructor program. She now works as a cosmetology instructor at the College, preparing new students to enter the field.

“I had gained plenty of experience and knowledge, and I felt confident I could share what I had learned,” Stirewalt said. “It is amazing to teach students what I have gained over the years and help them attain an education that has so many opportunities attached. This industry has a broad range of job opportunities that allow flexibility with family life, traveling and continuing education.”

Stirewalt’s favorite part of working in the cosmetology field is being able to make people feel good about themselves. “How you look certainly does not make you a better person, but it is rewarding to have the ability to help someone improve their self-esteem because they like the way they look,” she said.

The Rowan-Cabarrus cosmetic arts program is well-known across the state for preparing professionals for careers in cosmetology, esthetics, and manicuring/nail technology. Upon completing coursework, students are prepared to take licensure exams as required by the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners.

Located at the Rowan-Cabarrus College Station campus in Kannapolis, the cosmetic arts facility features state-of-the-art equipment, classroom space, and a salon and spa clinic. The program offers day and night classes and experience in a professional setting.

“We are proud of our outstanding cosmetic arts program, and we are pleased to be able to continue working with graduates as they build and grow their careers,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Passionate teachers who know their subject matter are at the core of a student’s success, and we are happy to be able to train cosmetologists to share what they have learned and prepare the next generation.”

Enrollment is open now for the cosmetology instructor training program, and classes begin August 16, 2021. For more information, please visit www.rccc.edu/cosmetology. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

