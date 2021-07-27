Police respond to serious, rollover crash at south Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious wreck blocked traffic at a busy south Charlotte intersection Tuesday evening.

Police say a crash happened between two cars at the intersection of South Boulevard and Archdale Drive, shortly after 6 p.m.

One of the cars overturned.

Police say an early indication is that two cars were driving recklessly prior to crashing.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was available.

