One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte

CATS officials say they are working closely with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police during this investigation.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a train collided with a vehicle on Monday night in south Charlotte.

Mecklenburg EMS says the crash happened at the intersection of South Boulevard and East Hebron Street. According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a vehicle at the Hebron Street grade crossing.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A bus bridge was temporarily put in place between Archdale and I-485 Station.

