Man arrested for attempting to bring gun into Mecklenburg County Courthouse(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to bring a gun into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Around 8:30 a.m., Mecklenburg County deputies arrested 35-year-old Anthony S. Donte, from Huntersville.

Deputies said Donte attempted to carry a backpack into the courthouse but when it was scanned through an x-ray scanner, a gun was found inside with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Deputies seized the firearm and arrested Donte.

Officers seized an LWRC International Model SMG 45 pistol with 27 rounds of ammunition.

“One of the responsibilities of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is to ensure the safety of the visiting public and employees who utilize the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. This is what we train for each day. I am very proud of the attentiveness and alert response demonstrated by our deputies today,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Donte told deputies he was accompanying his wife at the courthouse due to his wife having a ticket.

Donte was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon on a state property/courthouse and was escorted to arrest processing at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

