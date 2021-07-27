Lancaster, S.C. woman arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster woman was arrested after she admitted to fatally stabbing a man in June.

Susan “Susie” Walls, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Walls, the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on June 18, admitted to stabbing the man during a recorded interview with police officers..

On Friday, June 18, the Lancaster Police Department responded to N. Ferguson St. in reference to the stabbing. Officers found that a male victim had been stabbed in his upper body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a few days later.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.