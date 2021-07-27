NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lancaster, S.C. woman arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

Susie Walls
Susie Walls(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster woman was arrested after she admitted to fatally stabbing a man in June.

Susan “Susie” Walls, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Walls, the suspect in a stabbing that occurred on June 18, admitted to stabbing the man during a recorded interview with police officers..

On Friday, June 18, the Lancaster Police Department responded to N. Ferguson St. in reference to the stabbing. Officers found that a male victim had been stabbed in his upper body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a few days later.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Alexander Co. baby gets warm welcome back from hospital
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
German gymnasts
Germany’s female gymnasts wear full-body unitards in stand against “sexualization” of sport