Iredell-Statesville middle school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell-Statesville teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, the district announced Tuesday.

Kyle Christopher McKay, from Mooresville, has been suspended with pay pending the investigation.

McKay has been charged with one count of felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said a 15-year-old reported that McKay solicited nude pictures of her on Snapchat.

The district says McKay is a teacher at Troutman Middle School, and he has been with the district since August 2015.

The district added that no student within Iredell-Statesville Schools was involved with the charge.

McKay was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and was given a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.