Hottest days of the season arrive, starting tomorrow!

First Alert Weather: We’re turning a corner that you may not really want to turn!
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - So far, this week has been about the threat of thunderstorms. Starting tomorrow, heat indices will be over 100 degrees!

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Temps mid-to-upper 90s
  • Heat index: 100-105°
  • Very low rain chances

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

We’re turning a corner that you may not really want to turn!

So far this summer, the hottest temperature in Charlotte has been 94 degrees.

We’re going to leave that number in the dust for a few days!

Starting tomorrow, temperatures will soar to the mid-90s. We’re projected to reach 95 degrees tomorrow and Friday. We could hit 98 degrees on Thursday!

All of those days will be humid too. That means it will feel like 100-105 degrees most afternoons.

If you have outdoor plans, you may want to reconsider – or at least plan for cooling breaks.

Thunderstorm chances will be pretty low, so you can’t count on storms for that temporary cool-down.

By the weekend, it won’t be quite as hot.

Highs will return to the low 90s on Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. The thunderstorm chance will increase a bit too. There’s a 30% chance on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday.

We may actually stay a few degrees below average next week. We will spend some time in the upper 80s.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

