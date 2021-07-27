A home run of a homecoming for Rowan County softball player Kassidy Sechler

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old softball player who collapsed at a game from an undiagnosed heart condition, is now back home. Kassidy Sechler spent 10 days in three hospitals before being released from Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte earlier today.

Kassidy, mom Kathy, and dad Todd, were greeted at their home by family, friends, and some of Kassidy’s teammates. The first hug was for sister Kayla. It was a big moment for the sisters, and for mom and dad too.

“Just overwhelming for all of us and just so appreciative of all of it,” Kathy Sechler said.

Kassidy’s journey to come was remarkable.

A longtime softball player and member of Rowan County’s 2019 Little League World Series Championship team, Kassidy was in the dugout at a game on Saturday, July 17 in Hickory when she collapsed from a previously undiagnosed heart condition called ARVC. It’s a genetic disease that causes abnormal heart rhythms and makes it difficult for the heart to pump enough blood.

Kassidy’s coach was sitting beside her and could tell something was wrong. She said that Kassidy had mentioned to her that she was feeling well, and then she noticed some troubling symptoms. That coach is Captain Lauran McCulloh, firefighter and first responder with the Salisbury Fire Department. She began what may have been lifesaving CPR.

Kassidy was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center, then flown to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. For days Kassidy was reliant on a ventilator and was in critical condition. As she was being treated and started to improve, word spread throughout the youth sports community. Softball teams all over the country and the world showed their support by posting team pictures and messages of love on the Prayer for Kassidy Facebook page.

Closer to home teams played games in her honor, held prayer vigils, and collected money for the family…and on Tuesday they got exactly what they were praying for…a home run of a homecoming.

“I’m just so thankful for al of the prayers, all of the support from everybody,” Kassidy said.

That support is still being shown to Kassidy and her family. There is a GoFund me page that has raised over $13,000 for her family, and bracelets, wristbands, and tee shirts are being sold. Several organizations are also planning events to benefit the Sechler family.

A special “Hit-A-Thon” has been set up at Extreme Performance, 1504 Kentucky St. in Salisbury. The 12-hour event is happening on August 14 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Participants pay $50 for a thirty minute block. Food donations and silent raffle items will be sold. For more information on this event, call Bryan Ritchie at 704-645-0241.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.