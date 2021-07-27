‘Her face glowed’: Local child calls 911 wanting ice cream, police officer delivers

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County girl lost her ice cream buddy – her grandfather – to COVID-19.

When she missed him, she tried calling him.

Instead, she dialed 9-1-1.

This young girl, Riley, had a special bond with her grandpa. They loved getting ice cream together.

However, her grandpa died from COVID-19 in April.

For a lot of children, losing a loved one is tough to understand. They can’t quite grasp it.

It’s why Riley tried to call him.

Except, she called 911.

Her mother received a phone call saying that Riley called 9-1-1 trying to reach her grandpa to go get some ice cream.

“Her and Papa had a bond together,” mother Faith Cheatham said. “She doesn’t grasp or understand the concept that he has passed away. In her mind, she thinks he’s still in the hospital. I was at work working one day and I had gotten a phone call and said that ‘Hey, just so you know, Riley had call 911. She thinks she’s just calling her papa. She was wanting ice cream.’”

Officer delivers ice cream to child (WBTV)

Albemarle police officer Jonathan Bernal walked into a local store and struck up a conversation with Faith Cheatham, and the two struck up a conversation.

Cheatham told the officer that her 3-year-old daughter called 9-1-1 wanting ice cream.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, so what happened?’” Bernal said. “Then she said, ‘well, ice cream never came, because, I mean, she called 911.’ I asked how old is she told me, the age, and what kind of ice cream she likes.”

A little girl lost her ice cream buddy, her grandpa, to Covid.

When she missed him, she tried to call him.

She instead called 9-1-1.

What happened next?

See you at 7:30 on @WBTV_News #OYSTonight pic.twitter.com/kPw6W1381Z — Jamie Boll WBTV (@JamieBollWBTV) July 26, 2021

Faith Cheatham told the officer her favorite ice cream was cookies and cream.

So, the officer asked where her daughter was going to be, and that he will see them in a little bit.

Officer Bernal left the store, went to a different store, bought cookies and cream ice cream, and delivered it to the girl in his patrol car.

“As soon as she saw me, the little girl told me she was like kind of scared,” Officer Bernal said. “I got to her and I said, ‘Did you call 911?’ And she looked at me like she was kind of scared. She didn’t know what to do. I say I heard someone called 911 for some ice cream. I grabbed the ice cream and show it to her.”

“He said ice cream, her face glowed. It made her day,” Cheatham said.

Even though the ice cream made Riley’s day, Officer Cheatham said that seeing the child’s smile made his day.

“Her face, seeing the smile on her face, it was beautiful,” Officer Bernal said. “Everybody might think I made her today, but seeing her smile, made my day.”

“You don’t see anything like this happen every day where a cop takes his time out of the day to go and do what he did,” Cheatham added. “Maybe it was just meant to show that there are good cops out there.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.