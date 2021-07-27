FIRST ALERT: Storms Tuesday replaced by intense heat rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert holds for Tuesday, as more showers and thunderstorms flare back up for the afternoon and evening hours.

First Alert today – more downpours

Hottest temps of summer late week

Heat index runs 100° to 105°

A few storms may be quite strong, though I don’t think the risk for widespread severe weather will be as high as what we had Monday. High temperatures will be around 90° before any late-day rain comes to town.

Scattered showers and a few storms may linger through the evening hours before tapering down and giving way to patchy fog overnight with lows bottoming out near 70°.

As the early week front washes out to our south midweek, the storm chances will lower while temperatures rise – both dramatically so. While rain chances will plumet Wednesday through Friday, the hottest stretch of weather will unfold across the WBTV viewing area. Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 90s are forecast all three days with heat index values of 100° to 105° each afternoon.

As a cool front approaches from the north on Friday, the most intense heat will back off a bit over the weekend. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs closer to the seasonal average of 90°

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

