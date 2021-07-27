NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Details on renovation of Livingstone College football stadium

The 6000-seat stadium will undergo a full remodel of the track and field
Livingstone's partnership with Field Turf, Deluxe Athletics, and Formetco Sports, through this...
Livingstone's partnership with Field Turf, Deluxe Athletics, and Formetco Sports, through this project, has positioned the athletic department to provide a world-class facility and a competitive edge in recruitment efforts to attract elite student-athletes.(Livingstone College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College Athletics has announced plans for a renovation project to its Alumni Memorial Stadium. The 6000-seat stadium will undergo a full remodel of the track and field, which includes the high jump apron, thrower’s circle, and track runways.

The stadium project will also feature a video scoreboard added to the southeast corner, and the current grass turf will be converted to artificial turf recolored in Livingstone blue.”We are thrilled to see this project take place and give our beloved track and field and football student-athletes a new place to call home,” said Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson. “We sincerely appreciate the partnership with our friends at the Honey Bear Project, specifically Ms. Nadia Sellers, for helping us make this new transition to showcase the best of Blue Bear athletics.”

Livingstone’s partnership with Field Turf, Deluxe Athletics, and Formetco Sports, through this project, has positioned the athletic department to provide a world-class facility and a competitive edge in recruitment efforts to attract elite student-athletes.

”Having a video scoreboard added to these improvements will provide us the opportunity to cultivate partnerships with new and current sponsors and ensure an enriching fan experience,” said Massie-Sampson. “The improvements to these facilities demonstrate to local businesses, partners and alumni, the commitment of President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., to position Livingstone as a premier Division II athletic program.”

Head football coach Sean Gilbert and head track & field coach Justin Davis are excited about the project, which will allow both programs to market, recruit, and retain top talent.

”I’m excited about the opportunity to have a new football field built for our campus community,” Gilbert said. “A new football field becomes a resource for all students to utilize in the collegiate atmosphere for growth and enrichment. Livingstone will use this resource to enhance college enrollment and community relations opportunities.”

”This is amazing,” Davis said. “This means we will actually be able to train and compete more efficiently and at a higher level.””Not only is this a great facility for Livingstone College Athletics, it is also a facility we hope to share with the Salisbury community, further strengthening the bond between Livingstone College and Salisbury,” Massie-Sampson added.

Livingstone Athletics will temporarily relocate home games and practices until the full completion of the project.  About The Willie Lanier HBCU Field of Dreams ProgramThe Willie Lanier HBCU Field of Dreams Program is managed by the Honey Bear Project, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Field of Dreams Program establishes collaborative partnerships to provide financial support to participating Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ (HBCUs) athletic fields.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
German gymnasts
Germany’s female gymnasts wear full-body unitards in stand against “sexualization” of sport
Tokyo reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as Olympics continue