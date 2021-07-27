Cleveland County Schools votes to have masks optional in school

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County Schools will return to the classroom next month.

Students and staff will have the option to wear masks in the schools.

The school board voted for that option, 6-3, at its meeting on Monday.

It was a decision that, in the end, turned out to be popular with people in attendance.

“Oxygen has got to come in and bad stuff has got to come out. But that’s not happening with the mask,” one parent said.

By a vote of 6-3 the Cleveland County School Board voted to make masks optional in schools. pic.twitter.com/JBbazRNzfe — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) July 26, 2021

“You’re going to restaurants and nobody’s wearing a mask. So now you’re going to school and oh, oh, now we’re wearing a mask,” another parent said.

“I absolutely think it should be a parent’s choice,” another parent said.

Cleveland County was one of several school districts in the WBTV viewing area discussing the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Cabarrus County Schools voted for students and staff to choose whether they want to wear masks.

Caldwell County Schools voted for optional mask-wearing, as well.

On Sunday, Mooresville Graded School District voted to have masks optional in the school building.

Last Wednesday, N.C. health officials updated its StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit which recommends schools to require masking in grades K - 8 for all students and staff. In addition, it states schools should require masking for staff and students who are not vaccinated in grades 9 - 12.

Union County voted to make masks optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools.

These other school boards are expected to vote on their mask policy this week: Anson (July 26), Cabarrus (July 26), Cleveland (July 26), Hickory (July 26), Gaston (July 27), Avery (July 29) and Burke (July 29).

