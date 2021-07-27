NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cleveland County Schools votes to have masks optional in school

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County Schools will return to the classroom next month.

Students and staff will have the option to wear masks in the schools.

The school board voted for that option, 6-3, at its meeting on Monday.

It was a decision that, in the end, turned out to be popular with people in attendance.

“Oxygen has got to come in and bad stuff has got to come out. But that’s not happening with the mask,” one parent said.

“You’re going to restaurants and nobody’s wearing a mask. So now you’re going to school and oh, oh, now we’re wearing a mask,” another parent said.

“I absolutely think it should be a parent’s choice,” another parent said.

Cleveland County was one of several school districts in the WBTV viewing area discussing the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Cabarrus County Schools voted for students and staff to choose whether they want to wear masks.

Caldwell County Schools voted for optional mask-wearing, as well.

On Sunday, Mooresville Graded School District voted to have masks optional in the school building.

New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school

Last Wednesday, N.C. health officials updated its StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit which recommends schools to require masking in grades K - 8 for all students and staff. In addition, it states schools should require masking for staff and students who are not vaccinated in grades 9 - 12.

Union County voted to make masks optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools.

These other school boards are expected to vote on their mask policy this week: Anson (July 26), Cabarrus (July 26), Cleveland (July 26), Hickory (July 26), Gaston (July 27), Avery (July 29) and Burke (July 29).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte
Funds to benefit the 2021 Blockwork project
Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination...
Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting