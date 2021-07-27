Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to consider masking requirements in Friday morning special meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be considering masking requirements in a special meeting this Friday morning.

The special meeting will happen on July 30 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be held in the Chamber Room at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The meeting is open to the public and is also available on the CMS Facebook outlets and the CMS YouTube Channel.

Last week, North Carolina leaders said all students and staff in K-8 classrooms should be wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status while students and staff at high schools should wear masks if they’re unvaccinated.

CMS previously said staff would discuss this guidance and other recommendations provided by leading health professionals and organizations as they finalize decisions related to the opening of school for the upcoming year.

“As we approach the new school year, our commitment is to provide as many students the opportunity to learn in-person every day as possible. Keeping students and staff healthy is our highest priority as we consider how best to operate as we open our buildings for 2021-2022,” CMS said in a previous statement

CMS officials said should their current practice requiring face coverings indoors for all students and staff change based on these recommendations, they will alert students, families, staff and media.

