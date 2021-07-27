NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Animal Shelters scrambling to find new homes for pets surrendered as COVID restrictions eased up

Whatever the reason, though, the shelter in Morganton is now full and can’t accept any more surrenders right now.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Pandemic hit in 2020 and people were staying home, for the most part, many went to shelters to find a pet.

Burke County Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre says people were excited.

“They wanted to take animals home and spend time with them,” she says.

As restrictions began to ease in the spring, so did the excitement about adoptions for many.

More animals were coming back to the shelter and that is continuing.

“We are seeing a huge increase in owners surrenders,” Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre thinks a lot of factors are involved including going back to work, moving, and being concerned at home about who would take care of the pet.

Whatever the reason, though, the shelter in Morganton is now full and can’t accept any more surrenders right now.

Settlemyre is encouraging people to try and work out their issues and keep the pet or find a rescue group or foster homes that can help, though, she says, those agencies are filled up as well.

“Adoption is a full-time commitment,” Settlemyre says, and hopes people will take it seriously.

In the meantime, efforts are being stepped up to find homes for adoptable dogs in the shelter and an event is planned for Friday and Saturday to find new homes for the cats and kittens.

Adoption fees will be dramatically lowered.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
A man killed in a Sunday night shooting in south Charlotte has been identified as a former...
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified as former college basketball player
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Gracie Eaves turned herself in and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a...
Second driver charged in head-on speed racing crash that killed 6-year-old boy in Gaston Co.

Latest News

CDC changes mask guidance
CDC changes mask guidance
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Friends remember Gastonia man killed in shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive...
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Catawba Co. man with dementia, other cognitive impairment
German gymnasts
Germany’s female gymnasts wear full-body unitards in stand against “sexualization” of sport
Tokyo reports record number of new COVID-19 cases as Olympics continue