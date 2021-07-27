Animal Shelters scrambling to find new homes for pets surrendered as COVID restrictions eased up

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Pandemic hit in 2020 and people were staying home, for the most part, many went to shelters to find a pet.

Burke County Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre says people were excited.

“They wanted to take animals home and spend time with them,” she says.

As restrictions began to ease in the spring, so did the excitement about adoptions for many.

More animals were coming back to the shelter and that is continuing.

“We are seeing a huge increase in owners surrenders,” Settlemyre said.

Settlemyre thinks a lot of factors are involved including going back to work, moving, and being concerned at home about who would take care of the pet.

Whatever the reason, though, the shelter in Morganton is now full and can’t accept any more surrenders right now.

Settlemyre is encouraging people to try and work out their issues and keep the pet or find a rescue group or foster homes that can help, though, she says, those agencies are filled up as well.

“Adoption is a full-time commitment,” Settlemyre says, and hopes people will take it seriously.

In the meantime, efforts are being stepped up to find homes for adoptable dogs in the shelter and an event is planned for Friday and Saturday to find new homes for the cats and kittens.

Adoption fees will be dramatically lowered.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.