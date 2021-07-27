NC DHHS Flu
32-year-old man shot to death in Gastonia, homicide investigation underway

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
This story has 68 words with an estimated reading time of 20 seconds.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are investigating after a man was shot to death in Gastonia Monday night.

Gastonia Police responded to Allison Avenue at 10:08 p.m. for the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Johnny Lee Moore dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I was devastated, I was crushed...a person like that didn’t deserve that,” said Trey Smith, a barber at Next Level.

Moore, known as “Luke,” was the first student and graduate at Next Level Barber Academy in Gastonia.

Inside the barbershop is now a memorial with messages and balloons covering his barber chair.

“He like to put smiles on peoples faces. If you were down, he would try to make you laugh. He always had a helping hand in everything,” Smith added. “Luke, he was too good to be true. He was truly a good man and unfortunately his life was cut short.”

Officials say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0041 or 704-854-6645.

