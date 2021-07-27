$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte

This story has 105 words with an estimated reading time of 31 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lightning struck a home, sparking a fire and leaving $300,000 in damage in the Quail Hollow area of Charlotte Monday evening.

The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.

Charlotte Fire Department says it took 50 firefighters 40 minutes to control the fire, but fortunately there were no injuries.

Officials say the people in the home were able to get out safely before the fire department arrived.

Update: 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 7300 Block of Baltusrol Ln; approximately 50 FF’s control fire in 40 minutes; occupants self evacuated prior to arrival of CFD; no injuries reported; fire remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/upt5ItRJ64 — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 26, 2021

Around 5 a.m., officials say fire investigators determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike to the roof of the home. Damage estimates are $300,000, officials say.

There were no other details for this fire.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.