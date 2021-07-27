NC DHHS Flu
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte

Charlotte Fire Department says it took 50 firefighters 40 minutes to control the fire.
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lightning struck a home, sparking a fire and leaving $300,000 in damage in the Quail Hollow area of Charlotte Monday evening.

The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.

Charlotte Fire Department says it took 50 firefighters 40 minutes to control the fire, but fortunately there were no injuries.

Officials say the people in the home were able to get out safely before the fire department arrived.

Around 5 a.m., officials say fire investigators determined the fire was the result of a lightning strike to the roof of the home. Damage estimates are $300,000, officials say.

There were no other details for this fire.

