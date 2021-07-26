NC DHHS Flu
Young softball player who collapsed on field to have heart surgery Monday

Kassidy Sechler set for surgery in Charlotte
Kassidy's mother shared this picture of her daughter "sitting up in her chair watching her EP...
Kassidy's mother shared this picture of her daughter "sitting up in her chair watching her EP Team play And cheering them on."(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kassidy Sechler, the young softball player who collapsed while at a game earlier this month, is having heart surgery on Monday.

“Kas has been diagnosed with a rare heart disease called ARVC which affects her right ventricle muscle,” wrote Kathy Sechler, Kassidy’s mother. “They will go in and place a defibrillator. I’m sure you all know with a defibrillator she will only be allowed minimal activity the rest of her life. There will be a lot of adjustments going forward and I’m sure we will be going thru a lot of valleys, but the most important thing is she is with us!”

Sechler was transferred from Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital over the weekend.

Kassidy continues to get support from softball teams and others from across the nation and even the world. The “Prayer for Kassidy” Facebook page, which her parents use to provide daily updates, now has more than 11,000 followers.

“When you wake up in the morning, before your feet even hit the floor….stop and say a prayer for Kassidy,” page administrator Melissa Gardner wrote. “Pray for a successful surgery, pray for her family and pray for all the doctors & medical staff.”

