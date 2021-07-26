Update: New Indian Land High School just about complete, set to open the first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -It was a race to the finish that is finally done.

Just one week away from the beginning of the new school year for many of our South Carolina districts and the multi-million-dollar new Indian Land High School is said to be complete.

There has been a list of delays include —the pandemic, rain, and the land the school is sitting on.

However, the district superintendent says there is only one minor problem left to fix before getting students through the doors.

On Monday, the superintendent told me they only have one thing to fix before getting a permanent occupancy certificate, which allows people to be inside the school.

They are hoping for it soon since the inspector is back here today for what they hope is the last inspection.

The superintendent is happy to report that everything involving the students and safety is 100 percent ready.

School leaders were so confident about the progress they held the open house over the weekend.

One parent, Danielle Kelley, was concerned just two weeks ago about the state of her four daughters’ - one junior and three freshmen - school.

Her concern was the new Indian Land High School being so delayed that her kids’ students’ first day of school would be online.

”It was very upsetting when I found out it might not open in time,” Kelley said two weeks ago. ”I’m not sure what they are going to do with all the kids with remote learning again which was not very successful last year.”

But the Monday after the open house, she is singing a different tune.

”Oh I’m very confident,” she explains. “Yeah, I’m very confident.”

After stepping foot into the school herself during the open house, Kelley’s concerns flew out the large windows of the new building.

”We’ve been waiting for this school to open for so long it’s nice that it’s finally here and it’s finally ready,” Kelley says.

This project has been years in the making. It is a $100 million project and the school is supposed to house 1,600 students. It is a part of a growing community.

