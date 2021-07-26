Spin Doctors to headline Cheerwine Festival

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cheerwine: Cheerwine, the iconic 104-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury will welcome one of America’s most vibrant rock bands to the stage when the Spin Doctors headline this year’s festival.

The multi-Grammy nominee quartet, along with Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders and 9daytrip, will perform live music for tens of thousands of attendees from the Hotwire Communication Stage throughout the day.

The festival will be held from noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, in the heart of Salisbury’s historic downtown.

In addition to exciting live musical performances, the free outdoor celebration will feature a number of family-friendly activities. Festival goers will:

Immerse themselves in the soft drink’s rich southern history at the Rowan Museum’s Cheerwine exhibit, featuring rare memorabilia on loan from Cheerwine and private collectors.



Savor mouthwatering Cheerwine-inspired food, including tacos, kettle corn, BBQ, funnel cakes, and more, from 25+ vendors from across the Carolinas.



Sample delicious Cheerwine-infused craft beer from regional craft breweries, including New Sarum Brewing Company, Morgan Ridge Brewery & Eatery, Cabarrus Brewing Company and Gizmo Brew Works.



Visit the Food Lion “Carolina Brands” attraction and experience unique regional flavors from favorites, including Cook Out, Cackalacky, Renwood Mills and more.



Play at the F&M Bank Kids Zone, which will include entertainment and activities for little ones.



Shop for arts and crafts, as well as fun and unique Cheerwine merchandise, from over 50 different vendor booths.



“We love all our fans who travel from near and far to celebrate all things Cheerwine with us in our hometown annually,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We’re proud of our Carolina roots and excited to welcome other local brands and vendors from across the region to Downtown Salisbury to salute our rich heritage through a day of food and drink, arts and crafts, music and more.”

”The City of Salisbury is delighted that such a well-respected brand like Cheerwine calls us home,” says Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander. “Our residents look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to welcome our out-of-town guests and show them the southern hospitality we’re known for.”

Additionally, Cheerwine has unveiled the winning artwork for this year’s festival t-shirt design contest.Kelly Elise Brown Shaffer, a Rowan County native who currently resides in Concord, N.C, is the grand prize winner of the 2021 contest. Earlier this year, the family-owned soft drink invited all of its fans to submit their original designs for consideration.

“I grew up drinking Cheerwine, and many of my childhood memories include enjoying Cheerwine slushies at Dan Nicholas Park in Rowan County,” she says of the inspiration for her design.

In addition to having her design featured on the official 2021 Cheerwine Festival t-shirt to be sold and worn by thousands, she will receive a one-night stay at the Salisbury Hampton Inn and a Cheerwine Festival gift basket loaded with Cheerwine swag.

For more information, visit https://cheerwinefest.com. Fans can also find details by visiting the Cheerwine Festival Facebook event page and searching the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.About the Bands

Spin Doctors - The multi-Grammy nominee quartet, best known for its 5x platinum album Pocket Full of Kryptonite and hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” has been entertaining fans with its unique blend of funk, blues and progressive rock for over 30 years.



9daytrip - This homegrown Carolina band blends soulful blues, country, rock, roots and psychedelic jam to produce an Americana sound all their own.



Tsunami Wave Riders - Originally from Hawaii and now based in Charlotte, the group blends traditional island instruments, like Caribbean steel drums, Hawaiian ukulele and lap-steel guitar, with popular dance rhythms to keep audiences in the island state of mind all day and night.



Lauren Light Trio - A pop singer-songwriter, Light is a force to be reckoned with. The Berklee grad has played 800+ shows in over 30 states across the U.S. On stage, she artfully crafts the perfect blend of pop and soulful vocals.



