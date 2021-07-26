Showers and strong storms today and Tuesday
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage this afternoon and evening
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today and Tuesday, due to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.
- First Alert today and Tuesday
- Showers and strong storms
- Heat index near 100 degrees late-week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. A few storms may be quite strong, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.
High temperatures will be around 90 degrees before any late-day rain comes to town.
Scattered showers and a few storms may linger tonight and are expected to flare back up Tuesday. Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s followed by afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.
As the early week front washes out to our south midweek, the storm chances will lower while temperatures rise. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but Wednesday through Friday will be dominated by high temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values pushing 100 degrees each afternoon.
The most intense heat will back off a bit over the weekend, but a pop-up thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on-the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.