Showers and strong storms today and Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today and Tuesday, due to increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase in coverage this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area from the northwest. A few storms may be quite strong, with heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with an increasing chance for showers & thunderstorms late this afternoon & evening. Some storms could be quite strong qith gusty winds, heavy downpours & frequent lightning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/41UZ4PezWj — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 26, 2021

High temperatures will be around 90 degrees before any late-day rain comes to town.

Scattered showers and a few storms may linger tonight and are expected to flare back up Tuesday. Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the lower 70s followed by afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

As the early week front washes out to our south midweek, the storm chances will lower while temperatures rise. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out, but Wednesday through Friday will be dominated by high temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values pushing 100 degrees each afternoon.

The most intense heat will back off a bit over the weekend, but a pop-up thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

