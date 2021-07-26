NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Second phase of rehabilitation work on Concord sewer lines underway

The attached map includes the list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will be...
The attached map includes the list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will be working.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord Water Resources Department contract crews are in the second phase of the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project.  This annual project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure.

Crews completed the first phase earlier this month, which entailed cleaning 28,000 linear feet of sewer line across the city.  These sewer lines are predominantly made of clay pipes, which are more susceptible to breaks and leaks.  During the second phase of the CIPP Lining project, crews will use a steam process to apply a more durable liner to those same sewer lines in neighborhoods throughout Concord.

Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process. Additionally, residents may notice odors in the surrounding area from the new sewer liner being installed.

After the sewer lining is complete, contract crews will begin rehabilitation work on 108 manholes across the city. During this process, crews apply a thin concrete liner to the manholes to improve their longevity.

The project is expected to continue through October 22, 2021, weather permitting. Individual residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, by door hanger or in person, when lining work will be occurring on their street.

The attached map includes the list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will be working.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte
Funds to benefit the 2021 Blockwork project
Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination...
Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting