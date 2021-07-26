Second phase of rehabilitation work on Concord sewer lines underway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord Water Resources Department contract crews are in the second phase of the annual Sewer Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Lining project. This annual project helps to improve the longevity of the city’s infrastructure.

Crews completed the first phase earlier this month, which entailed cleaning 28,000 linear feet of sewer line across the city. These sewer lines are predominantly made of clay pipes, which are more susceptible to breaks and leaks. During the second phase of the CIPP Lining project, crews will use a steam process to apply a more durable liner to those same sewer lines in neighborhoods throughout Concord.

Residents may see steam coming from the manholes while this work is being performed; residents should not be alarmed as this is a normal part of the process. Additionally, residents may notice odors in the surrounding area from the new sewer liner being installed.

After the sewer lining is complete, contract crews will begin rehabilitation work on 108 manholes across the city. During this process, crews apply a thin concrete liner to the manholes to improve their longevity.

The project is expected to continue through October 22, 2021, weather permitting. Individual residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, by door hanger or in person, when lining work will be occurring on their street.

The attached map includes the list of routes, highlighted in red, where contract crews will be working.

