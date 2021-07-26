Rowan-Salisbury Schools now hiring through Renewal

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces flexibility in hiring teachers through Renewal.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools, the first and only North Carolina Renewal school district, has flexibilities that facilitate recruitment of college graduates in search of an opportunity to help build the future.

In certain subjects, RSS has a unique teaching pathway that does not require a teaching license or certification. New employees will join more than 1,600 regular, full-time RSS teachers. In addition to highly competitive wages, RSS provides employees NC state health insurance, and a variety of other benefits.

Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at https://www.rssed.org/about/departments/human-resources/work-for-us.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.