Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in south Charlotte.

Police responded to a shooting call on Deep Rock Circle around 7:30 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

