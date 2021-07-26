NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing

FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London. U.S. pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms. Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts. At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.”(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Jari Tanner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELSINKI (AP) — U.S. pop singer P!nk has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.

Pink said she was “very proud” of the team for protesting against the rule that prevented them from wearing shorts like their male counterparts.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Pink said: “The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies.” She added that “I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

At the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria last week, Norway’s female team was fined 1,500 euros ($1,770) for what the European federation called improper clothing and “a breach of clothing regulations.” The rules stipulate that women must wear bikini bottoms while men wear shorts.

The Norwegian Handball Federation didn’t contest the decision, seen by the Norwegian team and several others as unfair, and announced earlier that it was ready to pay the fine.

The European Handball Federation EHF on Monday acknowledged the commotion that the incident had triggered in media outlets and social media, and said it would donate the amount paid by the Norwegian team “to a major international sports foundation that supports equality for women and girls in sports”.

“We are very much aware of the attention the topic has received over the past days, and while changes cannot happen overnight, we are fully committed that something good comes out of this situation right now which is why the EHF has donated the fine for a good cause promoting equality in sports,” EHF President Michael Wiederer said in a statement.

He added that handball is already ahead of other sports in some respects, such as the parity given to the men’s and women’s competitions. He noted that this had happened far sooner in beach handball than in soccer.

The Norwegian women posted a photograph of themselves on Instagram wearing shorts and told their followers: “Thank you so much for all the support. We really appreciate all the love we have received.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2010 file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., addresses a...
Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse...
Miami-Dade mayor pays tribute after last Surfside condo victim found
According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte