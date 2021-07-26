Person shot, killed in Rock Hill
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Rock Hill.
Police said a male was found in a parked SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was later pronounced dead.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
