New Indian Land High School faces more delays, superintendent ‘confident’ it will open soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Just three weeks away from the beginning of the new school year for many of our South Carolina districts and the multi-million-dollar new Indian Land High School is still not complete.

The list of delays include —the pandemic, rain, and the land the school is sitting on, but the district superintendent feels confident the school will open on time.

This school was years in the making. It was supposed to open last year and students missed out on that. So, one parent is skeptical it will open on time this year after hearing about more delays.

”I was like what?” says Danielle Kelley, a parent of Indian Land. “Yeah not happy, not happy.”

Kelley is feeling the pressure of the new school year already. Four of her kids—three freshman triplets and a junior—will be going to the brand-new Indian Land High School... when school starts back in 3 weeks--if the school is cleared to open.

”It’s very disappointing. It was supposed to open last year. It was very upsetting when I found out it might not open in time,” says Kelley.

Kelley says virtual schooling did not work for her kids so she worries that will be the next resort and after all the time spent together, she is ready for them to go.

”They’re ready to get away from me and I’m ready to get away from them,” she says.

There are three big reasons why this project has taken so long—rain, the pandemic and rock underneath the school.

The Lancaster County School district superintendent says there were a set amount of rain days built into the schedule before the project started, but he says there were many more than what was expected.

COVID caused entire crews to be out for long periods of time. The superintendent says they would have a schedule with 10 to 12 people on it and only two people would show up. Some of their subcontractors even when bankrupt because of the pandemic.

“We’re jumping through hoops to get everything done as fast as we can to get everybody in,” says Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps.

The biggest and most expensive problem was the rock around the school. The superintendent says there was much more rock around the front entrance and around the school than expected. The cost to remove it was 11 million more dollars than originally expected and the work took much longer to complete.

”I would rather be racing the clock at every turn and during all the seconds than to have it not be safe,” he says.

Despite the hard hats and heavy machinery still occupying the campus, Phipps is confident students will be packing the classrooms.

”The number one priority is making sure the students get in,” he says. “We feel good about the students being able to get in. We feel like we have a few weeks.”

It is a race against the clock and it is not going to be easy. The school has already failed one inspection—another set to release Tuesday. Phipps says they might block the areas that need small fixes.

”That is a worst-case scenario. But the major parts of the building have passed,” says Phipps.

To him, and Kelley, the new school will all be worth it.

”It is absolutely gorgeous so I think the issues will be alleviated once people can see,” says Phipps.

”The school is beautiful so hopefully they’ll be starting august 16 with everybody else,” says Kelley.

This project has been years in the making. It is a $100 million project and the school is supposed to house 1,600 students. It is a part of a growing community.

