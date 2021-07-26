NC DHHS Flu
Mooresville School District votes to make masks optional

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville School District voted on Sunday to make masks optional for in-person schooling.

The district says it will start the school year on August 2 with masks optional, with the exception of on school buses, where that is mandatory.

Throughout the school year, the district says it will maintain in constant communication with Iredell County Health officials.

New N.C. guidance: Unvaccinated high schoolers, students through 8th grade should wear masks in school

If at any point the county or the schools meet certain thresholds as recommended by health officials, masking will be required either district-wide, school specific, or for an individual classroom, depending on the situation, until the heightened danger passes and/or numbers show a decline.

If a student is unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, they can receive a medical exemption from their doctor. Additionally, if a parent has a bona fide religious exemption, MGSD will consider it.

Last Wednesday, N.C. health officials updated its StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit which recommends schools to require masking in grades K - 8 for all students and staff. In addition, it states schools should require masking for staff and students who are not vaccinated in grades 9 - 12.

Union County voted to make masks optional.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it will continue to follow state health guidelines for masks in schools.

These other school boards are expected to vote on their mask policy this week: Anson (July 26), Cabarrus (July 26), Cleveland (July 26), Hickory (July 26), Gaston (July 27), Avery (July 29) and Burke (July 29).

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

