Mecklenburg County requiring all Public Health employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

This decision comes days after Atrium Health and Novant Health announced their employees would be required to be vaccinated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is requiring all Public Health employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as concerns increase about the delta variant and rising coronavirus cases.

All Mecklenburg County Public Health employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Aug. 2, 2021, and must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, 2021.

This decision comes after Atrium Health and Novant Health announced their employees would be required to be vaccinated last week.

Atrium, Novant Health requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

“As public health staff, we have led the COVID-19 response efforts for the County and know too well the very high level of sickness, death, and impact the pandemic has had in our community,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. “Despite significant prevention efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, including new highly contagious variants.”

Public Health employees will be required to take the vaccine similar to the requirement to take the influenza vaccine, officials say.

“Consistent with the healthcare systems in our community, it is important for public health professionals to set an example for the community by following science-based recommendations to help protect clients from further impact of the virus,” a press release read. “The new requirement will help keep employees, clients, and the workplace safe and will protect the health of the whole community.”

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.

