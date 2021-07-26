NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Jacksonville firefighters rescue toddler from townhome roof, man charged

Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.
Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.
Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters rescued a toddler from the roof of a townhome in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Beth Purcell, a spokesperson for Jacksonville police, says firefighters used a ladder to remove a two-year-old from the roof of a home on Caldwell Loop Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The home is a two-story townhouse with a roof above the front porch. Child toys remain in the front yard Monday afternoon.

Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse. Officials say he was cited and released.

An investigation is ongoing as to how the child got onto the roof in the first place.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
After several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns of the health...
Deputies arrest man, seize 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns from home in York, S.C.
Leigh Brock's Monday evening forecast
First Alert: Storms roll across the area - for one more day. Then it gets HOT!
Man shot and killed in south Charlotte, according to police
James Steven Tyler Ginsburg and Cameron Michael Smith
Two adults, three juveniles facing multiple felonies after stealing $200K worth of items

Latest News

According to Charlotte Area Transit System, a southbound LYNX Blue Line train collided with a...
One killed, one seriously injured after train collides with vehicle in south Charlotte
Funds to benefit the 2021 Blockwork project
Salisbury lands $100,000 Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant
The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Pauline Thibaudeau as Destination...
Thibaudeau joins Cabarrus County CVB as Destination Services Manager
The two-alarm fire happened at a home on Baltusrol Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.
$300K in fire damage after lightning strikes home in Quail Hollow area of Charlotte
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting
Three seriously injured in northeast Charlotte shooting